Trump supporters are boycotting early voting after buying debunked conspiracy theory movie: reporter
Voters line up at a polling place. (Image via Shutterstock)

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are now not just attacking mail-in voting systems, but are also going after all early voting.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer writes on Twitter that he's noticed a trend among Trump supporters toward boycotting early voting on the grounds that it is supposedly yet another tool Democrats used to steal the 2020 presidential election.

"Interesting idea emerging from conservative media that Republicans should either vote in-person on election day, or not at all," he observes. "They think all early voting, even from Republicans, somehow helps Democrats cheat."

NBC News reporter Ben Collins, who specializes in covering right-wing extremism, responded to Sommer's observation by elaborating on the specific reasons why Trump supporters are now opposed to early voting.

READ MORE: 'Our election system can be manipulated': Republican J6 adviser explains why Trump won't need violence in 2024

"Only voting in person is an enormous narrative on extremist boards, even now," he writes. "They think 'mules' are dropping off ballots in the middle of the night at dropboxes — which they think will somehow count, but not Republican votes at the same dropboxes."

The notion that pro-Democratic "mules" are rigging votes for Democrats in mail dropboxes was spread by right-wing filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza in his move "2,000 Mules," which has been widely debunked and even dismissed by hardline conservatives such as Ann Coulter as "stupid."

