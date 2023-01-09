Dr. Dre calls out 'hateful' Marjorie Taylor Greene for using his music
Shutterstock

Rapper and music producer Dr. Dre is calling out Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for using his music without permission, TMZ reports.

Greene posted a video of herself strutting through the halls of Congress after she helped vote in Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as the next House Speaker as music to "Still D.R.E." was playing in the background.

Speaking to TMZ, Dre said that he doesn't license his music to politicians, "especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one."

TMZ's report did indicate whether Dre plans to sue.

"The fact she even knows the song took some by surprise, let alone her feeling free to drop it into her GOP-fueled vid," TMZ's report stated. "You can count Dr. Dre as one of those shocked to hear his work being used by MTG ... because he tells TMZ he never gave the okay for this to happen."

