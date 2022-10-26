‘Heinous and atrocious’: Morning Joe panelist gags at Dr. Oz debate answer on abortion
MSNBC

MSNBC's Elise Jordan was physically repulsed by Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz's debate answer about abortion.

Panelists on "Morning Joe" discussed the debate Tuesday night between Oz and Democrat John Fetterman, whose recovery from a stroke left him with some auditory processing issues, but Jordan and host Joe Scarborough were baffled and disgusted by the GOP candidate's response to a question about abortion laws.

“I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all,” said Oz, who's a physician. “I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

Jordan teed off on the former daytime talk show host's suggestion that "local political officials" should help women make private health care decisions.

"That was the most heinous, atrocious answer that Dr. Oz could have possibly uttered last night, and I can only imagine how the women swing voters who were already not completely happy with how he hemmed and hawed on it and the Republican Party writ large on abortion, how they would respond to that so many women that, you know, spoken to and heard from on abortion," Jordan said. "It's not that they love the idea of abortion, but they don't want government involved, and they want to keep government out, and literally what he proposed was bringing it down to the local level. The most invasive form of, you know, bringing in local government officials?"

"It's just -- ew," Jordan said, gagging. "That's -- that's all I have to say."

