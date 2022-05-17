Dr. Oz's final pitch to Pennsylvania asks voters to imagine lying in bed with him

As a television host, Dr. Oz spent most of his time saying scripted words that had been written for him. Running for office, however, means that Oz must come up with the perfect thing to say by himself and in an instant.

An example of this happened Monday night, as Oz made his closing message to Pennsylvania voters ahead of the Tuesday primary. He told voters to think about him in bed with them.

"When you go to bed at night, put your head on that soft pillow, you’ll know Oz will be doing exactly what you want him to do if you were there next to him," he said.

It prompted swift ridicule as the doc fumbled his awkward pitch and jokes involving sexual harassment claims and MyPillow followed.

This isn't the first time Oz has struggled articulating what he means when he speaks or posts on social media. "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver showed one video Oz posted on TikToc where he bragged about "surfing" in Italy to the song "My Life Be Like (Ooh Ahh)," by Grits featuring TobyMac.

Another video from Oz, Oliver pointed out, was the doctor telling his Rust-Belt voters his wife wanted to make crudité for dinner and sent him to the store. Oz said he was at the grocery store Wegner's, which doesn't exist. The large sign behind him said Redner's. Oz then complained about the high price of vegetables he had to buy for the crudité, but he actually grabbed store-made guacamole and store-made salsa.

According to Oz, it's reckless spending that is leading to high prices of food. He didn't explain how the two are connected, however.

Many Republican candidates are making videos of themselves pumping expensive gas and complaining about the gas prices. Oz did the same thing, at one of the more expensive gas stations, using mid-grade gas to pump inside of a gas-guzzling SUV.

"Oh! That's almost $5! That's crazy," Oz explains, looking at the pump. It actually shows $4.75 for the mid-grade at a Shell station, a company that is generally more expensive for "pure" gas.

See the Dr. Oz video below or at this link.



