Kirk Cameron says drag queens are 'threatening' to 'read books' at his 'wholesome' library events
Real America's Voice/screen grab

Conservative actor Kirk Cameron warned that drag queens could attend his "wholesome" library events and "read books" to children.

On Monday, Cameron explained to podcast host Steve Bannon that he was holding a nationwide event for Christians called "See You at the Library."

"And the American Library Association has been diligent in trying to sabotage these efforts and deny access to families of faith who want to read books of virtue to their children," he remarked.

"We're also getting threatenings from drag queens saying they're going to show up at these wholesome family readings and read books to children and do performances in front of the libraries," the actor added. "New drag shows are popping up at the same cities at the same time to divert people away."

Cameron has called for an investigation of the American Library Association for religious discrimination. He has said he rejectsdrag queen storytime at public libraries.

