Kirk Cameron says drag queens are 'threatening' to 'read books' at his 'wholesome' library events

On Monday morning, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) told the host of CNBC's "Squawk Box" that she would vote for Donald Trump if he is the 2024 GOP presidential nominee, just moments before saying it would be devastating for him to be the nominee and that he can't win because of his legal problems.



Responding to her bizarre flip-flop, former RNC chair Micheal Steele lambasted her for still campaigning for the nomination that he said she has no chance of landing while sucking up to the former president.



In the clip shown by MSNBC's Chris Jansing, Haley exclaimed, "I would support him [Trump] because I am not going to have a President Kamala Harris. We can’t afford that. That is not going to happen,” before admitting, "We can’t have, as Republicans, him as the nominee. He can’t win a general election. That’s the problem. We’ve got to go and have someone who can actually win.”



Asked for comment, the clearly exasperated Steele went off on a tirade.



'You know better than me trying to parse this bubblegum speak coming out of the mouths of these people," Steele began. "It's just banal attempts to sort of placate. It's frustrating because, do you want to be president?"



His voice rising, he continued, "Well you have to go through the guy sitting at 52 percent right now among the Republican base. Otherwise, get out of the race! Stop wasting our time! You know, if you're not going to take him on, then why are you in the game?"



Continuing in that vein he added, "Are you waiting for the justice system which you demonize and belittle and berate to do the thing you won't do? I mean, which do you want? You can't have it both ways. And the justice system is not going to deliver Donald Trump on your political platter -- it's just not going to work that way."



"The reality of it is, you either want the job or you don't. If you do, that means you're going to have to sound a lot more like [Ex-New Jersey Governor] Chris Christie than the way you're sounding right now," he explained.



