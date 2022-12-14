Staff at popular LA Mexican restaurant allegedly 'reprimanded' gay couple for kissing

An employee at a popular Los Angeles Mexican restaurant is being accused of homophobia by a local actor and comedian after the employee allegedly told him to stop being affectionate with his date.

In a post to his Twitter account this Tuesday, Drew Droege said that he and another man were at El Compadre restaurant on Monday when he was "reprimanded" by a manager for "kissing another man."

"At 6:30pm in the middle of our second drink. Told “this is a family restaurant”& 'we don’t allow that behavior here'. I will never be back. I encourage you all to find another place too," Droege wrote.

In a separate post to Instagram, Droege claimed that an employee that he identified as “a manager” approached him and his date and “said something to [the] effect of ‘you guys can’t do that here.’”

“This is a family restaurant,” the manager allegedly told them. When Droege asked if someone had complained, the manager allegedly replied, “I don’t care if you’re the President of the United States. We don’t allow your behavior here.”

Droege says he and his date then got up and left.

“Ever wonder why gay people often seem nervous?” The comedian wrote. “Why do we walk faster? Why do we work so hard to please others and be good little citizens in this world?”

In a statement to their Instagram account that has since been deleted, the restaurant wrote: “We have read all of your comments and concerns, and we are looking into what happened Monday night at our Echo Park location. While we work to learn more, we want to make it clear we stand with the LGBTQ community and hold no space for intolerance, hate or unjust treatment of our beloved guests regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, disability, or status. We were built off of the core value to do everything with love, and we will do what it takes to continue to warmly welcome any and every guest into a safe community. Please give us time to seek out what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action. We will update you soon. We love you and thank you for your patience while we work through correcting this.”

