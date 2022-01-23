GOP should use Trump to win the 2022 midterms and then dump him: former Trump admin official

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, former Donald Trump White House director of Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin predicted that her former boss will go down to defeat if he runs for president again in 2024.
Appearing with former Trump advisor David Urban -- who did not agree with her on all of her points -- Farah Griffin said Republicans in 2024 will have a "come to Jesus moment" when they acknowledge he will lose again.
Speaking with host Dana Bash, she explained, "It's no question that the January 6th committee is going to loom large over the next couple of years of Donald Trump's life, I actually surprisingly agree with David on this, but what is going to take Trump down in terms of 2024, being the nominee and potentially being the president, is less his legal woes and much more the country's fatigue with him."
"There is a recent AP poll that showed that only 27 percent of Americans even want him to run again," she continued. "So at a time right now, when the Biden presidency is frankly on life support, the economy is struggling, we have this high inflation, this is a moment for Republicans, to get through midterms, keep him around through midterms because he is a monster fundraiser, but then have a come to Jesus moment and say what can Donald Trump do that Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley can't do? All of them that don't have this cloud of January 6th and having led an insurrection on their back."
She later added, "I have a theory and we will see it play out, Republicans are going to keep him around through 2022 because he will be helpful in winning back House seats, getting back the House majority. He is monster fundraiser, he does have a death-grip on the party, but I'm going to be curious to see if there starts to be a break after 2022 because, if I'm reading the tea leaves, how can this guy beat Joe Biden? I don't see him being more popular."
