'Humiliating embarrassment': Ari Melber slams John Durham's 0-2 trial record

Former special counsel John Durham delivered a "crowning and humiliating embarrassment" by losing the only two cases he brought to trail in the four-year investigation of the FBI's probe into allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, according to MSNBC host Ari Melber.

Durham released the report, which Trump himself had teased would reveal the crime of the century, without any additional findings that showed a coordinated attempt to politicize the FBI probe. Speaking on 'The Beat,' Melber acknowledged to two panelists that some people will see the report through another lens.

However, Melber noted, it's important to note that a bombshell report would have warranted extensive coverage.

"If this report or DOJ had hard evidence of a politicized investigation, that would be a huge story. We'd all be interested in that," he said, adding that, in four years, Durham "didn't come up with any cases he won at trial."

"Federal prosecutors have a lot going on their side. They win the vast majority of their cases, they win mostly through pleas," he added. "0-2 is, as a legal and professional matter, a crowning and humiliating embarrassment for a prosecutor of his status, but again, without the evidence he did what he could and in this case that was 0 for 2."

