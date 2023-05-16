'A complete waste': Former prosecutor demands public apology from John Durham

Former special counsel John Durham released his final report Monday after a four-year investigation of the FBI's probe into allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

Durham alleged that the FBI and Justice Department had displayed a double standard in how they investigated Trump and Hillary Clinton.

But writing for the Daily Beast Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor who now works on the defense side of white-collar cases, is demanding that Durham publicly apologize for what he described as wasting America's time and money.

"Special counsel John Durham’s final report reveals that four years, a $6.5 million spend, and many dining dates with former Attorney General Barr yielded nothing," wrote Wu. "As a prosecutor who served as a supervisor on an independent counsel investigation, I find Durham’s investigation to be a complete waste of taxpayer dollars."

The Durham probe took twice as much time as Robert Mueller's investigation and could not convince a single juror of his case in two trials.

Wu alleges that Durham essentially plagiarized the Justice Department Inspector General report from 2019. He then accused Durham of using Wikipedia to explain things like “confirmation bias” so he could "make it look like he was adding new conclusions to what the OIG had already concluded. Of course, confirmation bias is a real psychological term defined roughly as how people are biased toward confirming their existing beliefs. But it shouldn’t take four years and $6.5 million to warn that confirmation bias isn’t among the best practices for criminal investigations or, for that matter, any investigation."

Despite Trump's promises that Durham would find a vast conspiracy from former President Barack Obama, Durham didn't find anything close, much less indict anyone at that level of government.

"Durham failed to produce any evidence of what Trump promised to be 'the crime of the century'—presumably involving the 'deep-state conspiracy' mantra of Trump supporters—and sent no one to jail," Wu explained.

Unsurprisingly, Trump is proclaiming he was right and vindicated by Durham's report. It comes amid his claims that he won the 2020 election, all other cases against him are witch hunts, and the "deep state" is out to get him.

Read the full column from Wu at the Daily Beast.