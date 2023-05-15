Trump wanted Durham probe to be 'investigation of the century' — and he didn't get it: legal expert

Former President Donald Trump is already claiming total vindication from special counsel John Durham's report alleging that the FBI investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign's ties to Russia was inappropriate, even though the actual findings are underwhelming for their case.

Speaking on CNN's "The Situation Room" Monday, former federal prosecutor Elliot Williams outlined just how little Durham managed to vindicate the former president.

"What do you make, Elliot, of Durham's conclusion that there was, in his words, 'a noticeable departure from how the FBI handled other similar cases?'" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"I think ... it's quite significant any time law enforcement is alleged to have sort of — sort of taken different standards in how they approached one investigation versus another, or pursue their investigations just to confirm biases that individuals might've had, and so on," said Williams. "But to pick up the broader point, which underlies all of this, there was not — Durham did not find sort of the kinds of systemic abuses that many people came into this investigation hoping to find. The former president came out of the gate making an argument that this was going to be the investigation of the century."

However, Williams continued, "just based on number one, the record of prosecutions they had, and, number two, the findings that there simply are not major changes being made at the FBI seems to sort of undermine the seriousness of some of the takeaway conclusions here."

"Now, I want to be clear that law enforcement has a very important obligation to ensure that all investigations are treated fairly, treated the same way, that there is not bias, and political bias is not allowed to affect the way investigators pursue their jobs," added Williams. "But the idea that this uncovered a vast Deep State conspiracy simply was not the case."

