Trump's Deep State special counsel could see key indictment derailed after new evidence undermines claims

On Wednesday, The New York Times reported that new findings contradict key claims in an indictment against attorney Michael Sussman made by special counsel John Durham in his investigation into whether the origins of the investigation into the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election.

"This week, additional pieces of evidence emerged into public view that were not in the indictment — one of which appears to dovetail with the accusation against Mr. Sussmann by the special counsel, John H. Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration, while several others appear to conflict with it," reported Charlie Savage. "The material emerged in court filings and at a status conference before a judge on Wednesday."

The report noted, "It is not clear whether all of the newly disclosed evidence will be admissible. But the jostling between prosecutors and defense lawyers could offer a preview of aspects of the trial, which they said on Wednesday would last about two weeks and Judge Christopher R. Cooper said could begin in May or early June."

This comes after another report that Sussman's lawyers are asking the trial to be moved up in light of the case being weaker than initially thought.

Durham, who was tasked by former Trump Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI for misconduct surrounding the Russia affair and hopefully validate some of Trump's grievances about the agency, has argued that Sussman, who has ties to Democratic operatives, lied to investigators when he said he was not delivering Russia information on behalf of a client.