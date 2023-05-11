Trump facing backlash from GOP senators over his CNN town hall comments
Senator Lindsey Graham speaking at the Lincoln Dinner in 2015. (Photo by John Pemble/Iowa Public Radio Images)

Donald Trump's event with CNN on Wednesday brought out a lot of critics from the left. Still, according to Capitol Hill correspondent Manu Raju, some Republican lawmakers are taking issue with some of the comments too.

Asked about the former president's appearance, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) said, "I think President Trump's judgment is wrong in this case," Young said. "President Putin and his government have engaged in war crimes. I don't believe that's disputed."

He explained that he's concerned about that position in particular, and it's one of the reasons Young says he won't support Trump.

When asked about other reasons he doesn't support Trump for the GOP nomination, Young said simply, "Where do I begin..."

RELATED: ‘A nasty person’: Trump lashes out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in town hall

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) was bothered by Trump's claims about Jan. 6, which Trump still maintains is being blown out of proportion. He repeated the claim that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for the security at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which is false, CNN's fact-check explained. There was also a comment from Trump's Defense Department Secretary who said that Trump never sent National Guard troops to help anywhere that day, either before or after the attack.

Trump's claim that it was filled with love and only a few people got out of hand was also called false by the CNN fact-check team.

"This statement is false. Hundreds of rioters have been charged with violence toward police on January 6. Trump downplaying the violence and equivocating the insurrection with social justice protests fails to recognize the severity of the attack on the Capitol," the report said.

"Anybody who crossed into the Capitol in under the circumstances I witnessed firsthand, it's hard for me to have a positive predisposition towards them," said Tillis.

Raju said that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) believes Putin is a war criminal and tried to explain away Trump's comments by saying that the former president is trying to stay neutral in the fight between Ukraine and Russia as "a way to ensure peace there."

Trump was about $120 billion off in his numbers about Ukraine aid, the fact-check also said. Ironically, the Trump wing of the GOP has been fighting against helping Ukraine, some even taking Russia's side. On Wednesday, Trump called Putin's invasion "a tremendous mistake." He wouldn't answer whether Putin was a war criminal, but the International Criminal Court wants to hold a trial to answer that question.

Off camera, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) told Nicky Robertson, "It looks like a lot that the Democratic campaign ads were being written last night."

See the video below or at the link here.

Hear why this GOP senator isn't supporting Trump for the GOP nomination www.youtube.com

2024 Elections SmartNews