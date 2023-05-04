Ed Sheeran cleared of copyright violations
British artist Ed Sheeran (AFP)

British musician Ed Sheeran was found not liable for copyright violations in the lawsuit from Marvin Gaye’s estate Thursday.

The jury ruled on Thursday that Sheeran did not copy the famous "Let's Get It On" love song when he wrote his song "Thinking Out Loud." The case alleged "Striking similarities" and shares "overt common elements" to Gaye's song, according to the suit.

The jury's verdict was unanimous and came after just two days of deliberations.

Sheeran took the stand last week, playing his guitar and singing for the jurors.

There were over-arching concerns that a different verdict could stifle songwriters in the future.

Berklee College of Music Professor Joe Bennett spoke to CNN's Victor Blackwell Sunday where he walked through melodies and and chord sequences to explain why Sheeran wasn't guilty.

Joe Bennett on CNN: Did Ed Sheeran plagiarize "Let's Get It On?" (answer: no) www.youtube.com

