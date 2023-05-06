Evidence shows fake elector indictment is likely coming: former prosecutor

Evidence from the prosecutors investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and others to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia shows that it's likely only a matter of time until an indictment is filed, a former U.S. Attorney said on Friday.

Alex Wagner of Wagner Tonight asked Barbara McQuade, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2010 to 2017, about the wording used by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis' prosecution team. That came after it was announced that 8 of the 16 fake "electors" who convened to declare former President Donald Trump the winner of Georgia in 2020 have accepted an immunity agreement.

Wagner presented a transcript of an exchange between one of Willis' prosecutors and one of the fake electors' defense attorney. Part of the transcript reads., "Either [Elector E] is going to get this immunity, and he's going to answer the question... or we're going to leave. And if we leave, we're ripping up his immunity, agreement, and he can be on the indictment."

"Am I right to focus on this exchange between the prosecutor and one of the defense attorneys where the prosecutor says his name will be on the indictment?" Wagner asked. "Not a potential indictment, but the indictment."



McQuade responds that, "Your reading is fair, Alex. 'The' indictment suggests it's not an if but a when, McQuade said.

"Right now we are kind of sorting out who is going to be a witness and who is going to be a defendant," she added.

McQuade further said that prosecutors "want to go after the bigger fish" in these cases.

