Republican Elise Stefanik exposed as a top promoter of Trump's election lies by CNN fact checker
Rep. Elise Stefanik (screengrab)

With rumors swirling that House GOP leadership is getting ready to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), CNN fact checker Daniel Dale decided to examine her past statements about the 2020 presidential election.

All told, Dale found that Stefanik has been the exact opposite of Cheney when it comes to acknowledging the results of the election.

What's more, Stefanik has gone a step further by promoting Trump-style disinformation about the election with several false claims.

The most egregious of these claims came in an op-ed she wrote for the Albany Times-Union in which she claimed that "more than 140,000 votes came from underage, deceased and otherwise unauthorized voters -- in Fulton County [Georgia] alone."

"This is just false," notes Dale. "Nearly two months before Stefanik's letter was published, journalists had already debunked claims that there might have been 132,000 ineligible voters who cast ballots in Fulton County, which contains most of Atlanta."

Stefanik also cited concerns about the integrity of Dominion Voting Systems' voting machines, although she never went as far as Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who claimed that Dominion conspired with China and Venezuela to steal the election from Trump.

In sum, writes Dale, it's fair to call Stefanik someone who "promoted some... election lies and sought to get the outcome of the election overturned."