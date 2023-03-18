'You're a mess': Elise Stefanik slammed for parroting Donald Trump's debunked 'illegal leak' screed

United States Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-New York), the chair of the GOP Conference in the House of Representatives, suggested on Saturday that former President Donald Trump is a victim of political persecution by "corrupt Leftist prosecutors" who are expected to indict Trump as soon as this upcoming week.

That includes Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, and Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith - all of whom are investigating Trump for an array of alleged crimes.

"This is unAmerican and the radical Left has reached a dangerous new low of Third World countries. Knowing they cannot beat President Trump at the ballot box, the Radical Left will now follow the lead of Socialist dictators and reportedly arrest President Trump, the leading Republican candidate for President of the United States," Stefanik wrote in an email to Trump's Save America Political Action Committee donors.

"This is just a continuation of the disgraceful and unconstitutional pattern going back to the illegal Russian collusion hoax to attempt to silence and suppress the will of the voters who support President Trump and the America First Movement," Stefanik continued. "What these corrupt Leftist prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and their Socialist allies fail to understand is that America First Patriots have never been so energized to exercise their constitutional rights to peacefully organize and VOTE at the ballot box to save our great republic."

"My full statement on the illegal leaks stating that President Trump will be arrested next week," she proclaimed.

But as numerous users pointed out, the news that Trump could be taken into custody within days was announced by none other than Trump.

"Hey, genius," Scott Monty quipped, citing Trump's frantic morning Trump Social tirade.

"I found the leaker Elise," Left Shoe Diary snarked.

"Umm…Trump leaked it," said American Patriot. "If what he says is true of course."

Trump made it all up.

"Trump spox statement confirms Trump doesn't know when an arrest might happen if an indictment is handed up," New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman noted. "But he took to social media to declare that he did and to call for his supporters to protest and 'take back' the country."

Replies also contained reminders about why Trump is facing an impending legal avalanche.

"He paid off an adult film star with whom he committed adultery with laundered money to buy her silence during a presidential campaign. Both his attorney and his CFO have already pled guilty and gone to jail. At some point doesn't any reasonable person just give up defending him?" asked Darren Kaplan.

Trump Failed: "Trump should have been arrested for obstructing the investigation into his collusion with Russia, this is long overdue."

Whiskey Bravo #ArrestTrumpNow: #EvilElise - "Trump is a criminal. He is finally getting what he deserves. You are in THIRD place in the republican 'leadership'. Third place. If I sold my soul, I would hope that it was for the number 1 spot."

John Brown: "- Georgia - Manhattan - Jan 6th Grand Jury indictments are coming for your crime king. And this is just the tip of the iceberg!!!"

PoliticOhMyGawd: "Actually your second full statement since you deleted the first one. You're a mess."

Kenneth V. Duncan: "Stefanik is pissed that the GOP and its idol, Donald Trump, are not getting special treatment even tho he is a common criminal like everybody else who is summoned to court."