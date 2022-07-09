Comedian frustrates GOP with dozens of parody websites: report
Screengrab.

Republican candidates are portrayed as "inept white supremacists" in dozens of comedy websites created by a comedian, the NY Post reported Saturday.

"Toby Morton, whose most recent credited work include occasional voice roles on “South Park” and writing for “MadTV” more than a decade ago, has purchased nearly 70 internet sites since 2019 — each costing less than $20 — and filling them with anti-Republican bile," the tabloid reported. "On elisestefanik2022.com, the upstate congresswoman’s slogan is shown as 'Let’s Keep It White,' and a whole page is dedicated to replacement theory — the fringe idea that elites and Democrats are creating lax immigration policies to replace and disenfranchise white Americans."

The website ties Stefanik to the Buffalo shooting massacre.

"I, Elise Stefanik, am a monster. I am a vile and disgusting politician who is responsible for the Buffalo NY shooting spree. How? What is in his manifesto is what I placed into his head. Why? Because I want power. I want votes. I don't want to lead. I want to rule. People will lose lives, but that's not my concern. I'm here for the exposure, the power, the control. I will continue to do everything in my power to raise White Supremacy higher than it's ever been," the website claims.

Stefanik spokesperson Alex deGrasse blasted Morton.

"He spends all his time as a troll on social media, a scam PAC artist launching sexist and false attacks against Republican female leaders, and raising money for himself under the congresswoman’s name in a desperate attempt to gain acceptance from the radical left blue checkmark brigade,” deGrasse said. “We pray he gets the therapy and a real job he so desperately needs.”

Stefanik is not the only GOP leader Morton has targeted.

The tabloid reported, "On kevinmccarthy2022.com, Morton accuses the California congressman of knowing very little when it comes to empathy and leadership but plenty in terms of standing by while the GOP turns into a crowd of 'criminals, adulterers and power hungry narcissists.' Congressmangaetz.com redirects visitors to the Wikipedia page for 'sex trafficking.'"

