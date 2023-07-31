'We can see the Republican train derailing' as they head for a 'political disaster': analyst
Donald Trump points and shouts at what he calls the "dishonest" media during a speech. (Shutterstock.com)

During an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," a member of the New York Times editorial board predicted an internal battle within the Republican Party over impeaching President Joe Biden will tear the party apart and that Donald Trump will only make matters worse.

Speaking with host Jonathan Lemire, Mara Gay claimed the GOP is headed for a "political disaster" that will manifest itself in the 2024 election.

With host Lemire suggesting that Trump is calling the tune after he threatened any Republican with being primaried if they don't follow his lead, Gay claimed the former president will paint them into a corner by pushing for a Biden impeachment that is grossly unpopular with the voting public.

"We saw Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy (R-CA) try to tap the brakes last week about the impeachment inquiry. But if Donald Trump is going call for it, the pressure will be on, " Lemire prompted.

"It is pretty stunning because you can see the Republican train derailing as we speak," Gay replied. "Because we know that Trump has been a loser in elections at this point. And yet there's really nothing, it seems, that the rest of his party can do to stop him from losing seats for Republicans, which is what Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is warning of -- but this one lonely voice, I mean, there's no way you can stop this Trump train like that."

"Also it shows you the extent to which the party is really -- I mean, Donald Trump is about protecting himself, he's not about winning Republican seats," she continued. "So, you know, most Americans don't want to hear about this; this is a giant distraction among other things. 'Hey, look over here, everybody, they're persecuting me, they're prosecuting me,' when, really, there's a really serious process underway across the country in which he is being held to account for potential crimes he may have committed."

"So I think this is a political disaster in the making for Republicans, we'll see how it plays out," she added.

Watch below or at the link.

MSNBC 07 31 2023 06 26 21youtu.be

