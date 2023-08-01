Hate speech monitor sued by Elon Musk hits back: 'He put up the Bat Signal to racists'

X CEO Elon Musk is now suing the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit organization that tracks the prevalence of hate speech on social media platforms.

Imran Ahmed, the organization's CEO, went on CNN Tuesday to defend his organization's work while also accusing Musk of trying to censor factual information about his platform's content moderation policies.

"The truth is that he's been casting around for a reason to blame us for his own failings as a CEO," he said. "Because we all know that when he took over, he put up the bat signal to racists, to anti-Semites saying that Twitter is now 'a free speech platform,' he welcomed them back on and reinstated accounts that were suspended for spreading that stuff. Now he's surprised when people are able to quantify that there has been a resulting increase in hate and disinformation on his platform."

Ahmed then explained how his group used the platform's own tools to report 100 hateful posts on X that violated the site's terms of service -- only to watch as 99 remained up while just one was removed.

"All we do is hold up a mirror to the platform and ask them to consider whether or not they like the reflection they see in it," said Ahmed. "Never before has one of these social media companies -- we, of course, analyze all social media companies without fear or favor -- but when others don't like their reflection, they seek to change it. What Mr. Musk has done is say, 'I'm going to sue the mirror because I don't like what I see in front of it."

Watch the video below or at this link.