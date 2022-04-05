What does it mean that Elon Musk has bought the largest share of Twitter?
Elon Musk in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Billionaire Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, purchased nearly a 10 percent share in Twitter, worth around $3 billion. Musk is extremely active on Twitter, but has been advocating significant changes to the platform.

“He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term,” CEO Parag Agrawal said in a tweet Tuesday.

Business reporter Paul La Monica told CNN International that Musk has bought into the claims that free speech is being silenced because Twitter refuses to allow the platform to be used to encourage violence.

"We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter wrote on its blog after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

There was previous speculation that Musk might begin his own social media service, but La Monica explained that the CEO has clearly taken a different route.

"I think clearly with this stake, he is presumably going to try and mold Twitter, maybe more in his own image. With a, nearly 10 percent stake, by far the largest investor in Twitter, and he can now, I think you know, throw some weight around even more so than just having, you know, pretty sharply honed tweets. Has the money to back it up now, too," said La Monica.

Host Richard Quest noted that it was strange Musk hasn't been transparent about his intentions with a $3 billion investment.

"It's a bit surprising since I think there is one thing that we can say about Elon Musk pretty definitively, and that is he is not one to be shy about his opinions, or mince words, or anything of that nature," said La Monica. "So, he might be biding his time a little bit. This is billed as a passive stake for now. Whether or not he looks to go more activist and try and really push for significant changes remains to be seen. But I think based on the surface, this is a friendly investment, and you know, whether or not Musk looks to exert more control, get board seats, something in the coming days and weeks we'll watch very closely."

