Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein case in U.S. Virgin Islands

Elon Musk has been subpoenaed by the U.S. Virgin Islands' government in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase over the bank’s late client Jeffrey Epstein's alleged involvement in sex trafficking, court filings released Monday reveal, CNBC reports.

The USVI issued the subpoena on allegations that Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk as a client to JPMorgan.

The USVI issued the subpoena after previous attempts to do so since late April were unsuccessful. The U.S. territory hired an investigative firm to locate an address and reached out to a Musk attorney who in the past has waived the requirement of being served with legal documents in past federal cases.

“The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority,” the filing said.

The lawsuit alleges JPMorgan enabled and benefited from Epstein’s trafficking of young women to his private island in the Virgin Islands, where they were abused by him and others.

JPMorgan has denied the allegations that are similar in nature to a separate pending civil case in Manhattan federal court by a woman who alleges Epstein sexually abused her.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is scheduled to be deposed in both lawsuits starting May 26.

