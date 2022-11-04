Elon Musk complains about Twitter advertisers — and gets fact checked by his own platform

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Friday angrily lashed out after seeing his new company suffer a massive drop in advertising revenue -- and then had to see his own platform offer a fact check to his claims.
In a tweet posted Friday morning, Musk complained that "Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."
Musk added that this situation was "extremely messed up" and he accused the activists of "trying to destroy free speech in America."
Shortly after Musk's tweet was posted, however, Twitter added a disclaimer to the tweet at the suggestion of Musk's followers that posted links to news sites ranging from the Wall Street Journal to the Daily Mail to demonstrate that "reporting shows advertisers suspending or canceling ad buys over concerns with Twitter platform direction, especially as related to content moderation."
Musk himself likely did not help his company's appeal to advertisers this week when he promoted, and subsequently deleted, a fake news story alleging that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was having an affair with the man who assaulted him last week with a hammer.
Musk is not the only major Twitter user to get hit with a fact check, as the Biden White House earlier this week was called out for a false claim that President Joe Biden's efforts were responsible for a major increase in Social Security payments, when the reality is those payments are the result of decades-high inflation.