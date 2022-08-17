'Annoying dude in the group chat': William Shatner mocks Elon Musk in new video

On Tuesday, famed actor William Shatner put out a video in partnership with "The Daily Show" brutally mocking billionaire businessman Elon Musk — and tearing into the perception that he is a genius inventor who is changing the world.
“What do you think of when you think of the future?” was Shatner's opening to "The Dailyshowography of Elon Musk, Visionary Futureman," first reviewed by The Daily Beast's Matt Wilstein. "He's part Thomas Edison, part Iron Man, part annoying dude in the group chat."
Shatner then proceeded to present the evidence that "Technoking" Musk might actually be a "supervillain."
“Like so many tech entrepreneurs, he earned his unimaginable wealth by doing something invaluable for society: Selling a start-up you’ve never heard of to a company that doesn’t exist anymore," said Shatner, who described Musk as having a "mid-life crisis" in his 20s, crashing his high-end car and starting his own record label to produce music: "A banger all the more impressive considering Musk had clearly never heard music before. Yes, Elon Musk refuses to stay in his lane, much like a Tesla on auto-pilot."
“And when a Thai soccer team was stuck in a cave, Elon even promised to rescue those kids … from the guy who rescued them!” continued Shatner. “That’s why Musk is such a champion of free speech. If you can’t randomly accuse someone who’s saving people’s lives of being a ‘pedo guy,’ does civil discourse even exist?”
Musk and his claims have come under far greater scrutiny in recent years, including his backstory that downplays his family wealth, the fact that many of his businesses are a disaster and the possible implosion of his hyped deal to purchase Twitter.
