Newsmax reporter suggests Biden is punishing Ron DeSantis by withholding COVID-19 meds from Florida
Newsmax screenshot

The White House correspondent for the right-wing Newsmax network suggested on air that the Biden administration was withholding COVID-19 medication from Florida to politically hurt Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Emerald Robinson agreed with host Rob Finnerty, who was, in turn amplifying a conspiracy theory floated by Donald Trump Jr., that President Joe Biden was punishing his political enemies by "restricting their ability to secure life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments for all that need them."

"This is sinister to say, but could this be about 2024?" Finnerty suggested. "The worst you make Ron DeSantis look, the less viable of a candidate he is."

Robinson readily agreed that was a reasonable assumption after the federal government took over distribution of the treatment to ensure doses were allocated more evenly across the states.

"I have talked to providers and members from the governor's office, [and] it doesn't make sense medically or, you know, scientifically because the prevalence of the cases have been in those southern states," Robinson said. "So, yeah, there's more of a need there and keep in mind that the rest of the nation wasn't really using monoclonal antibodies in the same way that Gov. DeSantis was pushing them in Florida, and now that they've had some good results with it."

Before the Biden administration stepped in, seven states -- Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas -- accounted for about 70 percent of all monoclonal antibody doses that were distributed.


