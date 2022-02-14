Conservatives freak out over Eminem taking a knee during Super Bowl halftime performance
Eminem took a knee during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, and some conservatives were outraged by his show of solidarity with former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The Detroit rapper kneeled during his performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, after the NFL reportedly denied his request to make a brief protest of police brutality and systemic racism.

