Eminem hits Ramaswamy with cease-and-desist letter: report

The rapper Eminem sent Vivek Ramaswamy a cease-and-desist letter over the long-shot Republican presidential candidate’s rapping to his music and using his songs on the campaign trail, The Daily Mail reports.

Marshall B. Mathers, the musician who goes by Eminem, contacted music licenser BMI seeking the Ramaswamy campaign’s license to use his music be revoked, the report said.

A BMI representative in a letter to the campaign dated Aug. 23 said the agency had 'received communications from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign's use of Eminem's musical compositions (the ‘Eminem Works’) and requesting that BMI remove all Eminem Works from the Agreement.”

The letter follows Ramaswamy performing the Eminem song “Lose Yourself” during an appearance at the Iowa State Fair earlier this month.

BMI asserts that “this letter serves as notice that the Eminem Works are excluded from the Agreement effective immediately.”

“BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem Works by the Vivek 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of the Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto.”

