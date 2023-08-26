Rick Wilson brutally dismantles Ramaswamy's pitch to the 'weird tech-bro incel demo'

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday morning, former GOP campaign consultant Rick Wilson was asked his appraisal of upstart Republican Party presidential nomination contender Vivek Ramaswamy after the first GOP presidential debate, with one MSNBC panel labeling Ramaswamy "unbelievably annoying" that day after.

Wilson, speaking with host Katie Phang, does not appear to be a fan.

"What are your thoughts about the fact that Vivek Ramaswamy is trying to take it, like Molly [Jong-Fast] said, take the mantle over from Donald Trump?" host Phang asked.

"He is not the candidate of ChatGPT," Wilson shot back. "He is the candidate of 8chan, or 4chan. He's basically playing to this weird sort of tech-bro slash incel demo that wants to own the libs and he's playing with the sort of Charlie Kirk audience."

"Look I get it in some ways he is young and he wants to try to find a way to get in the VP slot with Trump. I understand it but, as Molly said, correctly, Trumpism has infected the party so thoroughly that now you are seeing a candidate with no ties to the traditional Republican past on that stage at all."

"And as they're trying to go out him, as Nikki Haley and Mike Pence and all the rest of them trying to go at him he has got this sort of shield around him of impervious shamelessness that is a very concerning prospect," he added.

