Trump never disclosed 'larger-than-life-sized painting' of him given by foreign government

A new report issued by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee claims that former President Donald Trump and his family never disclosed nearly $300,000 worth of gifts they had received from foreign governments.

According to the Democrats' report, the gifts in question included a "larger-than-life-sized painting" of the former president that they say may now be on display at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as well as 17 different gifts from the government of Saudi Arabia whose worth exceeds $48,000.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) suggested that the gifts could be a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clause that bars the president from accepting payments from foreign governments, although he did not provide any evidence that the gifts had affected Trump's decision making in foreign policy.

The interim report released on Friday claims that "the failures to disclose gifts from foreign governments were much broader than previously known and extended throughout the Trump Administration," while adding that "internal White House records obtained by the Committee indicate that the listings provided by the White House to the Office of the Chief of Protocol failed to include all the foreign gifts received by former President Trump and the First Family not only in 2020, but throughout the Trump Administration."

Democrats' report on foreign gifts received by the Trumps comes as House Republicans are preparing a series of hearings investigating whether President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, improperly used his family's political connections to secure ill-gotten wealth.