Company fired workers who refused to take part in daily Christian prayer ritual: lawsuit

Two former employees of North Carolina-based residential services firm Aurora Pro Services are alleging they were fired for refusing to take part in daily Christian prayer rituals.



Local news ABC News 11 reports that the lawsuit, which was filed by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of employees John McGaha and Mackenzie Saunders, alleges that daily prayer meetings at the company were mandatory and that continued employment at the firm was contingent upon attendance.

The two employees allege that the prayer meetings initially were short 15-minute sessions, but that they gradually grew longer and stretched out to lengths of up to 45 minutes.

Among other things, the leaders of the sessions would seek prayers for "poor performing employees who were identified by name," the lawsuit claims.

When McGaha, who describes himself as an atheist, complained multiple times about the meetings, he saw his base pay slashed in half before being fired shortly after.

Saunders, an agnostic, similarly said that she did not want to keep attending the meetings and was fired soon afterward on the basis that she was "not a good fit" for the company.