Convicted Proud Boys leader: 'Trump gets re-elected, that’s our Number One hope for us to go free'
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio (Getty)

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, who was recently sentenced to more than two decades in prison for engaging in a seditious conspiracy against the United States government, believes that former President Donald Trump will pardon him should he get reelected next year.

CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reports that Tarrio this week delivered that message to supporters via a jailhouse call to a vigil being held outside the prison where he has been incarcerated.

"Bring people to vote," Tarrio told the crowd, according to MacFarlane. "President Trump gets re-elected in 2024, because that’s our number one hope for all of us to go free."

Trump has flatly stated that he would pardon many of the people who violently stormed the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, although he has said he would be reluctant to pardon rioters who engaged in particularly brutal violence against Capitol police officers.

Trump notoriously used his presidential pardon powers for the benefit of political allies during his one term in office, including on people who went to jail for crimes that they committed on his behalf, including former campaign manager Paul Manafort and right-wing operative Roger Stone.

