Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio gets longest Jan. 6 prison sentence yet
Enrique Tarrio, a key member of the Proud Boys, has been sentenced to 22 years following his conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It is the longest sentence given to a January 6 defendant so far. He joins other major leaders of far-right groups in receiving a lengthy sentence, with Oath Keepers head Stewart Rhodes and Proud Boy leader Ethan Nordean, who both received sentences of 18 years.

Federal prosecutors had sought a sentence of 33 years for Tarrio.

Tarrio was not actually present at the Capitol on the day of the attack. However, prosecutors detailed how he helped mastermind the efforts to forcibly block the counting of electoral votes at the Capitol and how he directed members who were on scene.

The Proud Boys, a self-styled "Western Chauvinist" group infamous for street brawls with counter-protesters, were one of multiple groups that tried to launch an organized attack on the Capitol, in contrast to much of the mob which simply pushed inside the building and wandered around. The Oath Keepers militia group was similarly organized, using military "stack" formations to breach entrances to the complex.

All of this comes as former President Donald Trump faces two separate criminal cases for allegedly overseeing plots to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

