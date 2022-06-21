Proud Boys leader is 'broke and jobless' — and needs to tell 'his side of' January 6: attorneys
Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio (Photo by Chandan Khanna of AFP)

On Tuesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that defense counsel representing Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio are trying to garner sympathy for him in a new court filing.

Tarrio, the filing says, is "locked up, broke, [and] jobless" and ready to "tell his side of the January 6 story."

Tarrio, who was denied jail release last month, was recently slapped with seditious conspiracy charges for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. This comes after leaders of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers were hit with similar charges.

The Proud Boys are a self-styled "Western Chauvinist" group with links to state and local GOP organizers and ties to white supremacists.

RELATED: 'I don't think there's an America anymore': Photojournalist who's covered world conflicts says Jan. 6 was the 'worst'

They played a key role in the effort to storm the Capitol, believing that they could prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral win if they disrupted Congress from counting the electors.

Documents have revealed the extent of the Proud Boys' plan to invade the Capitol complex, including using a "covert sleeper" to set up an appointment and block traffic to keep police out.

SmartNews