‘Epic embarrassment’: conservative says McCarthy tapes may show he’s ‘too stupid’ to be GOP leader

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy's wisdom is in question after he was caught in a "flat out lie" about whether he had planned to ask Donald Trump to resign following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

McCarthy may be challenged for his job over the tapes, which were broadcast on MSNBC by Rachel Maddow, who expects the GOP leader to face calls to resign.

"It's an amazing, breathtaking failure on the part of Kevin McCarthy, simply because he has tried to ascend to the speakership for so long," conservative pundit A.B. Stoddard said.

She described it as an "epic embarrassment for Republicans.

Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post described it as "political malpractice" and said it was "pretty astonishing."



Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol needs to subpoena Katyal.

