Another CEO busted in newly released Epstein documents
A protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse on July 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

The inner circle of Jeffrey Epstein's illegal sex trafficking continues to be discovered as previously sealed files and redacted documents from the case brought by the U.S. Virgin Islands are made available to the general public.

Epstein's relationship with former Barclay's Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley is now taking the spotlight, more than a year since Staley resigned in disgrace from Barclays in November 2021 during a British legal and regulatory investigation of the bank's relationship with Epstein and the level of transparency that was providing during investigation interviews by Staley and other executives.

The newly released emails from the U.S. Virgin Islands case show that Staley was more than complicit in Epstein's dealings, and was actually a recipient of more than a thousand emails exchanged with Epstein, including emails of young women posed in sexually suggestive ways.

According to the documents Staley was more than an email recipient, he was truly grateful for his relationship with Epstein and everything that entailed.

READ: Busted: Yet another Republican congressman's resume has Santos-like gaps

"I owe you much," a 2009 email from Staley to Epstein read, according to documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal. "And I deeply appreciate our friendship. I have few so profound."

The email was sent the same year Epstein completed a light sentence for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

Staley was charged in the U.K. investigation of not being completely truthful, while Barclays internal investigation found that there was no wrongdoing by Staley because he did not know about Epstein's alleged crimes, despite the heavy email traffic between the two that generated over a thousand emails.

The emails between the two even detailed travel logistics to the island where Epstein allegedly trafficked the women and committed the sex crimes. In the conversation, Staley jokingly nicknamed the young girls after Disney characters Snow White and Beauty from Beauty and the Beast.

Lawyers and legal representatives for Staley, JP Morgan and Barclays have yet to comment.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Fox News got election fraud info from woman who claims she got it through 'time travel': lawsuit

SmartNews