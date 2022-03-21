Trump-loving Senate candidate faces horrific allegations of beating his children in new court documents
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Newly revealed court documents show that Trump-loving Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens has been accused of physically abusing both his ex-wife and their children.

The Washington Post reports that Sheena Greitens leveled horrific allegations against her ex-husband in new court documents related to the couple's custody battle over their two children.

"In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior,” Sheena Greitens alleged in the filing. “This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by the hair.”

READ MORE: WATCH: Ted Cruz uses Supreme Court hearing to flip out on Democrats in breathless rant

Sheena Greitens also detailed an alleged incident in which one of her children came home with serious injuries after a visit with their father, as the child returned with "a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth" that later had to be removed.

The Missouri Senate candidate told his wife that he and the child were merely "roughhousing" and that the injuries occurred by "accident," according to court documents.

Greitens also claimed that her husband would repeatedly threaten to kill himself if she did not support him during the scandal that ended his tenure as Missouri governor.

SmartNews