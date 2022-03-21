WATCH: Ted Cruz uses Supreme Court hearing to flip out on Democrats in breathless rant
CSPAN screenshot

Taking full advantage of his ten minutes of TV time at the first hearing on Ketanji Jackson Brown's nomination to the Supreme Court, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) delivered a tirade loaded with attacks on Democrats for their treatment of nominees including now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Similar to comments made by ranking Senate Judiciary Republican Chuck Grassley, the Texas Republican went even further, making his opening statement more about perceived slights and less about the nominee who sat patiently listening to him.

"It is only one side of the aisle that, with Justice Clarence Thomas was so reprehensible that as the president who nominated him said at the time, 'what is happening to Clarence Thomas is just plain horrible,'" he exclaimed.

"This is an ugly process and one can see clearly why so many good people are left to stay out of public life," he pressed on. "As Justice Thomas observed in that hearing, what happened there was, to use his words, 'a high-tech lynching,' and I would note the chairman who presided over that disgrace was Joe Biden. And then most of the members of this committee remember the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh, one of the lowest moments in the history of this committee, where Democrats on this committee sat on allegations, did not refer them to the FBI, did not ask for investigations, hid them and then leaked them against the wishes of the complainants."

"And we began a circus that featured Spartacus' moments, featured such nuts as Michael Avenatti, who CNN described as a possible presidential Democratic candidate, before he became a felon in recent months," he ranted. "Judge Jackson, I can assure you that your hearing will feature none of that disgraceful behavior. No one is going to inquire into your teenage dating habits. No one is going to ask you, with mock severity, do 'you like beer?'"

