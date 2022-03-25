'Disgusting coward!' MAGA candidate rages at McConnell for supposedly manufacturing domestic violence scandal

MAGA Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens came out swinging on Friday against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and GOP strategist Karl Rove, whom he alleged were behind the shocking domestic violence allegations leveled by his former wife this week.

In a new campaign video, Greitens vowed to stay and fight, and he said that he wouldn't back down in the face of what he described as a smear campaign.

"I want to tell you directly, Karl Rove and Mitch McConnell," he began. "You're disgusting cowards and we are coming for you!"

Even though Greitens is blaming establishment Republicans for his current woes, the allegations actually originated directly from his former wife in newly filed court documents that portrayed the Missouri Senate hopeful as a chronic abuser.

"In early June 2018, I became afraid for my safety and that of our children at our home, which was fairly isolated, due to Eric’s unstable and coercive behavior,” Sheena Greitens alleged in the filing. “This behavior included physical violence toward our children, such as cuffing our then three-year-old son across the face at the dinner table in front of me and yanking him around by the hair.”

Sheena Greitens also detailed an alleged incident in which one of her children came home with serious injuries after a visit with their father, as the child returned with "a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth" that later had to be removed.

The Missouri Senate candidate told his wife that he and the child were merely "roughhousing" and that the injuries occurred by "accident," according to court documents.

