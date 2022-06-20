'Dumb, dangerous troll': Conservative columnist shreds Eric Greitens for ad glorifying political violence

On Monday, writing for The Daily Beast, conservative columnist Matt Lewis tore into far-right Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens for an ad that appears to show him targeting a Republican opponent's home for a violent raid.

Greitens, who has faced allegations of sexual assault and domestic violence, depicted men in military uniforms breaking into a home with flash-bang grenades, as Greitens said, "Join the MAGA crew, get a RINO [Republican In Name Only] hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit, and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

"Back in 1984, when former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and I were about ten years old, a man named James Oliver Huberty walked into a California McDonald’s with an uzi, a handgun, and a shotgun, and mowed down 21 people, while also injuring 19. When Huberty left his house that day, he reportedly told his wife, 'I’m going hunting…hunting for humans,'" wrote Lewis. "I was reminded of this eerie line again on Monday, when Greitens, a former Navy SEAL, tweeted a Senate campaign video showing him holding a gun and saying: 'We’re going RINO hunting.'"

"This is not to say that Greitens actually poses any personal threat. But it is worth mentioning that Greitens’ hairdresser said in 2018 that he bound and blindfolded her, coerced her to perform a sex act, and then blackmailed her with photos he allegedly took without her consent. It’s also worth noting that Greitens’ ex-wife claims he committed violent acts against her and their children," noted Lewis. "Regardless, considering the incidents of political violence plaguing America right now, Greitens is contributing to an environment where certain people might hear his message and conclude that they can help rid America of these troublesome RINOs."

Greitens is one of several Republicans trying to secure the Senate nomination in Missouri, where polls say he has been struggling ever since the latest allegations surfaced.

"This video seeks to dehumanize fellow Americans and contributes to the sense that we are at war with one another. It increases the likelihood that some unstable person will see this call to action and take Greitens literally. This video deserves our scorn. It should not be laughed off or (by virtue of ignoring it) 'normalized,'" concluded Lewis. "Call me naive for ever believing someone with Greitens’ credentials would be above this, but at a time when America feels like it is coming apart, it is truly sad that a Republican and a former Navy SEAL would behave in such a dishonorable manner."

