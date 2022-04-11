Support for Eric Greitens' Senate bid in freefall after ex-wife's allegations of violence: report
FILE PHOTO: Missouri Governor Eric Greitens appears in a police booking photo in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., February 22, 2018. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Dept./Handout via REUTERS

According to a report from Politico's Natalie Allison, the race for the Republican Party nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by retiring Roy Blunt is in turmoil as frontrunner Eric Greitens' campaign is collapsing.

Greitens, the former Missouri governor who resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct, has been attempting to make a comeback in politics with his Senate bid, running a campaign modeled in part on how former president Donald Trump was elected.

Once leading in the polls, his campaign took what may turn out to be a fatal blow after his ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children and later added that she has photographic evidence.

As Allison wrote for Politico, those allegations have sent Greitens' campaign into a death spiral and have shaken up the race.

Writing that Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R) has jumped in the polls since the domestic violence allegations, Allison added, "Hartzler is now neck and neck with Greitens in the open seat race, according to multiple surveys conducted since Sheena Greitens filed court documents March 21 in a child custody dispute alleging her ex-husband abused her and their young son."

Missouri GOP campaign adviser James Harris told Politico, "This is a flashpoint. Now we’re talking about domestic violence. Now we’re talking about abuse. That’s a different thing. We’re not talking about an affair now.”

The Politico report adds, "Greitens’ fade in the polls is welcome news to some in the party. National GOP leaders have cautioned that a Greitens endorsement could cost the party a GOP-held Senate seat this fall, or more likely force them to spend heavily on a state Donald Trump won by more than 15 percentage points in 2020."

