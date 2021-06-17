Eric Swalwell reveals shocking thing Republican did after refusing to shake DC cop's hand

On CNN Wednesday, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) shredded his nearly two dozen Republican colleagues who voted against giving medals to Capitol Police officers who pushed back the rioters on January 6.

"To honor Donald Trump, you now have to dishonor the police, that's the only explanation I have for you," said Swalwell. "Officer Fanone and Officer Harry Dunn stopped by my office earlier today unannounced. They popped in, I chatted with them for a while. They told me how much it hurt to watch the vote yesterday where 21 Republicans voted against giving these hero officers the gold medals. They said they wanted to embark on going to those offices to meet the members of Congress, tell them about their experience and hopefully change their minds."

"So Fanone called me about 20 minutes after he left my office and he was enraged," continued Swalwell. "He said, is this really how it works around here? ... He said that Congressman Cyde, after he refused to shake his hand, pulled out his cell phone and started recording him like he was some sort of criminal, that he had to document the interaction. That's just where these guys are right now. I saw Clyde on the floor, scared for his life as all of us were, and I saw the brave officers who put their lives in front of ours and everyone else in that building. This is just no way to treat them."

Watch below: