'How can this be happening?' Eric Trump reportedly 'flipped out' on campaign aides as election results rolled in

According to excerpts from "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year" by the Washington Post's Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker, Donald Trump's middle son, Eric, had a major meltdown on election night 2020 as the numbers rolled in and he realized his father was about to become a one-term president.

While the president's inner circle was frantically calling their contacts at Fox News after the conservative network called pivotal Arizona for now-President Joe Biden in an effort to get the network to walk back the prediction, son Eric was reportedly berating staffers and blaming them for the impending humiliating defeat.

According to an excerpt from the book, Eric had told friends the night before the election that his father had it in the bag and would win 322 electoral college votes -- Trump ultimately came up far short with only 232 -- and he grew angry as he saw the various state election results were posted.

"The election is being stolen," Eric reportedly exclaimed before demanding. "Where are these votes coming from? How is this legit?"

According to the book, "He yelled at the campaign's data analysts, as if it were their fault that his father's early leads over Biden were shrinking. 'We pay you to do this,' he said. 'How can this be happening?'"

The report notes that a spokesperson for the ex-president's son "insisted that he did not berate campaign staff."

