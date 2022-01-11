'You sound scared': Eric Trump drowned in mockery for claiming NY investigation 'violates the Constitution'

Eric Trump offered a legally flawed defense of his family's business from a New York state investigation, and the former president's son was laughed off social media.
The twice-impeached one-term president's second-eldest son claimed the investigation by attorney general Letitia James "violates the Constitution," echoing claims from a lawsuit filed by his father that complains the probe deprived him of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”
“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”
Other social media users were thoroughly unimpressed by his claims.
Eric Trump has one non- functioning brain cell. Why is he still talking? Does anyone care?— if i had a star for every time\u2026\u2b50\ufe0f Sandy (@if i had a star for every time\u2026\u2b50\ufe0f Sandy) 1641900021
hey @EricTrump , your dad ran on locking hilary up dummy #TrumpCrimeFamilyhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1480733657841082369\u00a0\u2026— alan (@alan) 1641871379
On what grounds, exactly?\n\nEric Trump wouldn't recognize the constitution even if he knew how to use Google.https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1480733657841082369\u00a0\u2026— \u611b\u618e - Trump is GONE, but Trumpism is NOT. (@\u611b\u618e - Trump is GONE, but Trumpism is NOT.) 1641900112
Dude, are you okay?\n\u2014 you sound scaredhttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1480733657841082369\u00a0\u2026— \ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb9\u2014((( Fred\u00e0\u00e9 )))\u2014\ud83c\udfb9\ud83c\udfb6 (@\ud83c\udfb6\ud83c\udfb9\u2014((( Fred\u00e0\u00e9 )))\u2014\ud83c\udfb9\ud83c\udfb6) 1641885128
@EricTrump @SenRubioPress Eric Trump referencing the Constitution is like lil\u2019 Marco Rubio referencing the Bible. Neither one of them has ever read it.— WontBackDown (@WontBackDown) 1641898653
Between this and Eric Trump's rant on Fox tonight, I'm actually starting to think there might be some real pressure being applied in NY and GA.https://twitter.com/RonFilipkowski/status/1480735967208259586\u00a0\u2026— Bradley P. Moss (@Bradley P. Moss) 1641871014
Eric Trump \nyour mentally challenged defect father violated the constitution everyday along with your thieving siblings stole from a children's charity so why don't you just #STFU and sit down and wait for the #FBI pic.twitter.com/ZkR0Dj8s1M— goodluckwiththat \ud83d\udc9e \ud83d\udd4a\ud83d\udd4a \ud83d\udc9e \ud83d\udcaf (@goodluckwiththat \ud83d\udc9e \ud83d\udd4a\ud83d\udd4a \ud83d\udc9e \ud83d\udcaf) 1641899648
Ewww, spittle. Eric Trump is Spittle— Leonardo DiCATrio\ud83c\udf0a \ud83d\udc89\ud83c\udfc3\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\udeb4\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udf77 (@Leonardo DiCATrio\ud83c\udf0a \ud83d\udc89\ud83c\udfc3\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83d\udeb4\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83c\udf77) 1641899475
I\u2019m not surprised @erictrump believes this. He\u2019s a Trump which is synonymous with ignorance and unintelligent. \n\nDoubtful this moron can even spell \u201cconstitution.\u201d— Vae Stulti (@Vae Stulti) 1641898971