'You sound scared': Eric Trump drowned in mockery for claiming NY investigation 'violates the Constitution'
Eric Trump (screengrab)

Eric Trump offered a legally flawed defense of his family's business from a New York state investigation, and the former president's son was laughed off social media.

The twice-impeached one-term president's second-eldest son claimed the investigation by attorney general Letitia James "violates the Constitution," echoing claims from a lawsuit filed by his father that complains the probe deprived him of “life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

“This is what you’d expect from Russia,” Eric Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “This is what you’d expect from Venezuela. This is third-rate stuff.”

Other social media users were thoroughly unimpressed by his claims.








