Trump's lawyer and son flock to right-wing media after Georgia fraud case takes a big step forward

President Donald Trump's lawyer took to Newsmax on Monday to personally attack Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis, who is the prosecutor investigating another case against Trump.

The moment came after it was revealed Trump's lawyers had to meet with prosecutors in the Georgia fraud case and around the time of the meeting the former president released an unhinged rant about "prosecutors" and "Democrats."

"I mean, she is a sick person who really, really, truly has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it," said Trump's lawyer Alina Habba.

"She said literally on video, and we have dozens of videos, but, I'm going to go into office every single day, I'm going to sue Trump, then I'm going to go home," said Eric Trump. He then claimed that Willis ran on a campaign against Trump and his political party.

Willis was sworn into office before Trump made the recorded calls to Georiga officials asking that they overthrow the 2020 election in the state.

At no point did Eric Trump or Habba walk through the legal case for Trump's innocence.

"And they are removing machinery, and they’re moving it as fast as they can, both of which are criminal finds," Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a Jan. 3, 2021 call. "And you can’t let it happen, and you are letting it happen. You know, I mean, I’m notifying you that you’re letting it happen. So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state.

"And flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is — it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don’t know. A lot of people think it wasn’t a mistake. It was much more criminal than that. But it’s a big problem in Georgia, and it’s not a problem that’s going away. I mean, you know, it’s not a problem that’s going away."

See the video clips below:









