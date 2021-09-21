Eric Trump's lawyer drops him as client in Trump Org fraud suit: report

On Tuesday, Forbes reported that Eric Trump's attorney representing him in New York State's civil fraud suit against the Trump family business has resigned.
"Marc Mukasey of Mukasey Frenchman LLP informed a New York state Supreme Court judge in Manhattan that he was withdrawing from the case on Sept. 14," reported Zach Everson. "The move comes one day after a judge's order to seal a stipulation between the parties was filed. Before that agreement, the docket shows no activity in this case since January. It's not clear if there's any connection between the agreement and Mukasey's departure."
"Mukasey declined to comment on the record for this story," said the report. "He has represented Eric Trump in the case since it was filed in August 2020. Eric and representatives from the Trump Organization have not replied to inquiries."
According to the report, Mukasey has also represented a number of clients in other high-profile cases, including Eddie Gallagher, an accused war criminal pardoned by former President Donald Trump.
Eric Trump has denied all wrongdoing in the case, which alleges the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of assets to get more favorable loans. He has accused New York Attorney General Letitia James of "prosecutorial misconduct."
In addition to the civil suit, the Trump Organization and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg face criminal fraud charges for allegedly paying out non-monetary benefits to top officials, including car leases and rent-free housing in Trump properties, without paying taxes on the value of those benefits.