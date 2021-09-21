Eric Trump's lawyer drops him as client in Trump Org fraud suit: report

"This is a terrible deal! Who signed off on this piece of sh*t?" Trump raged. "This is a piece of shi*, a bad f*cking deal. The wall! It's not in here!"

Ryan explained he had to sign the bill because Congress had just passed it. The book describes it as a kind of last-minute freakout because Trump hadn't been paying attention to the negotiations and just discovered the budget because of his morning Fox News viewing.

"I mean, we discussed this already. This is the military. This is the rebuild. This is veterans," said Ryan.

"Who the hell approved that?" Trump continued to rage as no one responded. This went on for an hour until Ryan finally asked if he'd sign it or not. Trump said yes.

But it was what happened after Ryan left the Oval Office that revealed the most about Trump and the White House. It was March 2018 and they'd already been in office for over a year, but apparently, Ryan never spent that much time there.

After Trump left Ryan asked Marc Short, an adviser to Mike Pence who took over legislative matters for Trump, "What the hell was that?"

"It's like this every day around here," Short said according to the book.

"Oh my God. Jesus," Ryan replied. He had no idea.

The year before, after Trump's notorious "both sides" comment about the Charlottesville riots, Ryan was on the side of a mountain in Colorado hiking with his family. One of his secret service team members handed him a satellite phone because he had to dictate a refutation of Trump's comments. Yet, seven months later, Ryan still didn't fully understand what he was dealing with.

Speaking to MSNBC on Monday night, Dr. Mary Trump alleged it was absurd because if they were paying even the slightest bit of attention they would have known what to expect from Trump.

Less than a month after the Oval Office confrontation, Ryan announced his retirement at the age of just 48 and after being the Speaker for only a few years.

The new book Peril is on sale now and details some of the most bizarre moments in the Trump White House.