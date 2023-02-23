Erin Brockovich knocks Biden EPA chief's happy talk about East Palestine water safety

Environmentalist Erin Brockovich on Wednesday knocked Biden Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan for his assurances to residents of East Palestine, Ohio that their drinking water is safe.

During a CNN interview, Brockovich was asked about Regan's efforts to reassure East Palestine residents by drinking a glass of tap water and insisting that tests on the water had shown it is not contaminated.

Brockovich emphasized that just because the water is safe at a given moment, that doesn't mean it will remain so given the volatile environmental situation on the ground.

"What happens in the water is a process that takes time," she said. "How this chemical will travel with the water, how long it will take to get to a municipality, to well water, those are two different conversations. So I feel it's a little bit misleading in a moment... where the water has yet to march out that you can say it's safe, but you cannot give that assurance that that will be the condition tomorrow or a month from now or two months from now."

She also had harsh words for rail company Norfolk Southern and she encouraged residents of East Palestine to not trust anyone from the firm.

"They knew they have a corporate model that isn't working very well, it is profits over people, you are cutting your maintenance, not dealing with the infrastructure," she charged. "You knew a disaster like this could happen and it happened. And these people are suffering. What will become of their homes? What will become of their community? What is their future health care? This is very, very frightening to them. And so Norfolk... I don't think this community should trust you and, obviously, you are going to get sued."

