'Loyalty tests': Mark Esper names Trump's 'worst enablers' on 'Real Time' with Bill Maher

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed Donald Trump's worst enablers during on his Friday evening appearance on HBO's "Real Time."

"Who were [Trump's] worst enablers?" Maher asked.

"Well, I talk about it in my book, right? Stephen Miller, Mark Meadows is another one," he said.

"There's people on the [National Security Council] staff. I don't think the National Security Advisor did a great job either," he said.

Robert O'Brien was National Security Advisor when Esper was fired by tweet.

"Johnny McEntee, the 29ish head of presidential personnel — with no background in personnel matters — comes in and begins installing his people through all the departments and agencies," he said. "These kind of loyalty tests begin, all this craziness really picks up at this point."

