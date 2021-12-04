'We haven't seen any remorse': Michigan sheriff describes 'sullen' Crumbley's jailhouse stay
Oakland County Sheriffs department

Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday afternoon, the Michigan sheriff overseeing the incarceration of James and Jennifer Crumbley as they seek to come up with bail of $500,000 each after being charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, said they and their son are being uncommunicative and "sullen" after the parents were taken into custody early Saturday morning.

Hours after the couple -- whose 15-year-old son Ethan was arrested for shooting and killing four classmates and wound seven others at his high school on Tuesday -- were taken into custody by a joint law enforcement task force that included a SWAT team, the sheriff was asked what their "demeanor" is like as they sit in their respective jail cells.

Speaking with host Alex Witt, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard described how they are being held in his jail before revealing that they don't appear to feel any remorse for their part in giving their son a handgun as an early Christmas present, nor does 15-year-old Ethan.

Noting that all three are being held in the same jail, Witt asked, "Let me ask you about the three defendants all of whom are now in your jail. Can you describe their demeanor?"

"They're not talking much to us on a number of levels," Bouchard explained. "Obviously sullen, but not a lot of conversation. We have them in my jail, all in separate and segregated spots keeping a close eye on them."

"Yeah, when you say sullen, elaborate a bit on that. is there sadness?" Witt pressed. "Does there -- I mean, sullen indicates to me a level of defiance. Is there any remorse being expressed?"

"We've not seen any remorse," the sheriff reported. "I don't know whether the sullenness is from being caught or whether it's from other emotions that are going on, but they haven't expressed it to us."

"Are they able to see each other and communicate with each other? Are they closely housed?" Witt asked.

"Absolutely not," he replied before firmly repeating, "Absolutely not."

Watch below:

MSNBC 12 04 2021 13 05 03 youtu.be

