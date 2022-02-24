'Suck it up': Accused teen gunman told friend that his parents ignored his pleas for help before shooting

The parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley allegedly ignored the teen's deteriorating mental health prior to the massacre.

New details were revealed Thursday from text messages sent between the Michigan 15-year-old and a friend discussing conversations with his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, including one exchange from April 5, 2021, that shows the teen telling his friend he was "f*cked up" and experiencing hallucinations, but he said his parents were unwilling to help, reported WJBK-TV.

"Now my mom thinks I take drugs," reads one text, according to prosecutors. "She thinks that’s the reason why I’m so mad and sad all the time, and she doesn't worry about my mental health. They make me feel like I’m the problem."

Another text shows Ethan Crumbley indicating that he had asked his father to take him to the doctor, but he refused.

"He just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up," the text read, according to prosecutors.

The teen also told his friend that he feared his parents reaction if he sought medical treatment on his own.

"I need help," the teen texted. "I was thinking of calling 911 so I could go to the hospital but then my parents would be really pissed."

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult with the murder of four students, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Justin Shilling.

His parents, who allegedly bought the gun he used in the shootings, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and remain held on $500,000 bond.