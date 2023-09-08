Proud Boys member appeals Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy conviction

A Proud Boys member has appealed his seditious conspiracy conviction in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to court documents obtained by CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.
Ethan Nordean was sentenced last week to 18 years on the conviction, MacFarlane reports.
Nordean and fellow Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola were convicted after a five-month trial with co-defendants Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and former Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio.
The Washington Post reports that: “Nordean, 33, of Washington state, was tapped to head the “boots on the ground” in D.C. after Tarrio was banned from the city because of a Jan. 4 arrest. Nordean and Biggs, a far-right online personality and associate of broadcaster Alex Jones, used bullhorns to direct about 200 men away from a rally featuring Trump.”