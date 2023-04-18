'Ethical mess': DA seeks removal of attorney representing fake Georgia electors in Trump probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump over allegations the former president tried to interfere with the state’s 2020 presidential election is seeking the removal of an attorney representing 10 fake electors who are targets of the probe, WXIA-TV Atlanta reports.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a court filing on Tuesday said Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow's representation of the electors has created an "impracticable and ethical mess."

The filing contends that some of the electors who prosecutors interviewed last week allege that Debrow represents an elector who violated Georgia election law, the report said. The alleged violation isn't specifically identified in the filing.

Some of the electors also claim Debrow never provided them with offers of immunity after judge Robert McBurney, who is overseeing the case, ordered Debrow and another lawyer representing them (Holly A. Pierson) to inform them of a potential immunity option.

Willis’ office in its request for Debrow’s removal contends that the attorney’s representation of the fake electors presents significant ethical concerns.

"It is unfathomable how Ms. Debrow can offer competent and adequate counsel to her client who has been accused of further crimes," according to the filing.

"The serious potential that any of that information might be used to the disadvantage of a former client, should Debrow be allowed to continue in her representation of even just one of the 10, must be a matter of grave concern for the Court."